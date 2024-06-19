TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.38

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.38 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.93). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.93), with a volume of 500,715 shares trading hands.

TTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £269.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3,800.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

