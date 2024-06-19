TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.38

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.38 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.93). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.93), with a volume of 500,715 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT Electronics
TT Electronics Price Performance
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.