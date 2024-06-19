TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTM Technologies traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 345021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $992,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $13,051,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,616,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 58.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 575,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 147,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -947.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

