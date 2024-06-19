UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.34. 3,370,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,727,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

