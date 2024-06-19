Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $4.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.37.

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 1.0 %

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

