United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0% Higher

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.29 and last traded at $135.70. 618,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,951,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 35,715 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,089,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,868,000 after acquiring an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

