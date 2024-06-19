United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 62.99%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Antimony stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of United States Antimony as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

