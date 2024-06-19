United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 3.2%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.23. 643,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,728,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

