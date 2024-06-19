UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Boosted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 38,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,386,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.02.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

