Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of UPLD opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,479 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

