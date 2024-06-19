Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

