VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $649.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

EGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 221.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

