Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

