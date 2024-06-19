Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.71.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.