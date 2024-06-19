Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

