Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 101,129 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris worth $1,743,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,727,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Entegris by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 201,484 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

