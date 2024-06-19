Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,241,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.74% of Omnicom Group worth $2,010,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

