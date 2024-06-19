Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.99 Billion Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,180,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of IDEX worth $1,993,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $202.31 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.59 and a 200-day moving average of $221.53.
IDEX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
