Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 34,575 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $2,029,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.73.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

