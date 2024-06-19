Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

VAW opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.13.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

