Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.69

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $196.69 and last traded at $196.62, with a volume of 25611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.63.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,734,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.