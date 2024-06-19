Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.54. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 34,596,974 shares.

Vaxart Stock Up 30.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 920.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxart Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,391 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Stories

