Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.54. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 34,596,974 shares.
Vaxart Stock Up 30.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.65.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 920.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
