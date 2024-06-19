VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Shares Down 1.6%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 162,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 638,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

VCI Global Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VCI Global stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

