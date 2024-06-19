Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

