Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Elizabeth Mann Sells 200 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $268.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

