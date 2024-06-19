Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 4.8%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.88 and last traded at $87.11. 3,584,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,311,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

