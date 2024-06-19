Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSAT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSAT

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Viasat has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 23.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1,752.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.