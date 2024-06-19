Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46. 196,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,242,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

VSAT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 5.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after buying an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $17,511,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Viasat by 68.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $5,936,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 150,752 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

