Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Visionary Price Performance

GV opened at $2.95 on Monday. Visionary has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

