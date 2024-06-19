Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visionary (NASDAQ:GVGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Visionary Price Performance

GV opened at $2.95 on Monday. Visionary has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

About Visionary

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.