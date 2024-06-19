Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $34.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITL. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Farms

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,845.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,845.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,438,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,595,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,623 shares of company stock worth $6,041,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $821,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Vital Farms by 156.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 121,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Trading Up 0.2 %

VITL stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.