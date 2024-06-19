Vodacom Group Limited (VDMCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
Shares of VDMCY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.95.
About Vodacom Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vodacom Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Oil Prices, Inflation, and Fed Policies: Stock Market Risks
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.