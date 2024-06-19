Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 81,749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

