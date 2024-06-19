Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
IHD opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.47.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Oil Prices, Inflation, and Fed Policies: Stock Market Risks
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.