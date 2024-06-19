Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

IHD opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

