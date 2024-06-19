Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.16.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

