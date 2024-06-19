Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.16.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Alzheimer’s Drug Stocks: Investing in Eli Lilly, Biogen, Roche
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.