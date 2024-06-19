Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

NYSE:IGD opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

