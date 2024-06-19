Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IGD opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
