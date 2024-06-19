Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDE opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

