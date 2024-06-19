Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IDE opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
