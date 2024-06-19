Wabash National Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wabash National in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 66.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 407,518 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 78.4% during the third quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 303,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

