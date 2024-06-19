Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Garrett Smallwood Sells 7,858 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 7,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $12,101.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 7,485 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $11,152.65.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Garrett Smallwood sold 7,832 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,826.32.

On Monday, June 10th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,619 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $3,928.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,327 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $3,560.31.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Garrett Smallwood sold 3,543 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $5,491.65.

On Monday, June 3rd, Garrett Smallwood sold 6,600 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $9,966.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Garrett Smallwood sold 13,965 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,506.10.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Garrett Smallwood sold 5,711 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,080.49.

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $16,645.71.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $15,136.00.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. Research analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PET. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

