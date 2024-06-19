Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $353.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

