Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 2.8%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $65.90. 66,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 754,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,725,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,886.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.