Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) Rating Increased to Hold at Atb Cap Markets

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance
