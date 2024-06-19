Wellington Management Group LLP Has $265.16 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,189 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Synopsys worth $265,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 276,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,362,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.2 %

Synopsys stock opened at $620.31 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

