Wellington Management Group LLP Has $270.96 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,028,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,775 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $270,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

