Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 9.8% in May

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 234,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 356,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,929,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DMO stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

