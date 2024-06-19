Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

