Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

