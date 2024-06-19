William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

ACRS opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,007,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,204.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,678,621 shares of company stock worth $1,857,414. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

