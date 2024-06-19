William P. Taylor Purchases 2,500 Shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

SRBK stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SR Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SR Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

