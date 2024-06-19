Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $428.85 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $429.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.05 and a 200 day moving average of $330.15.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

