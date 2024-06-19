Worthington Steel (WS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WS opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Worthington Steel has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

In related news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

