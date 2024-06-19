Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.23. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

