Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 74,125 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xtant Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

